Rail users at Abergavenny Station have been reminded to check before they travel as Storm Austen makes its presence known in the local area.
Reports of fallen trees have been made across Monmouthshire this afternoon, as the county council confirms it is working as quickly as possible to restore access on roads as quickly as possible.
Public transport has also taken a hit, as rail services calling at Abergavenny are delayed due to a fallen tree on the track. In a statement, Transport for Wales confirmed it expected delays between Newport and Hereford.
Due to a tree blocking the railway in Cwmbran: Services may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.
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