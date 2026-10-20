Passengers using Abergavenny station are experiencing disruption this morning as rail services are delayed or cancelled due to a nearby incident.
Disruption is expected to last until late this morning. The rail operator, Transport for Wales (TfW) has said services between Newport and Hereford, including Abergavenny Station, will face delays of up to 60 minutes or be cancelled altogether. Rail users have been urged to check before they travel.
“Due to a bus colliding with a bridge between Newport and Cwmbran Services may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled in both directions between Newport and Hereford Disruption to services is expected until 11:00,” a spokesperson said.
So far in Abergavenny, the 08.32 service to Cardiff Central still has not arrived.
The 09.33 to Manchester Piccadilly and 10.10 to Milford Haven have both been delayed, with no suggestion of when they could arrive.
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