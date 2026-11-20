A woman living in Abergavenny is preparing to mark the first anniversary of her new life, having received two new lungs and a new heart last year.
On December 12th 2025, Amanda Carter underwent a combined heart and double-lung translant at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.
She was born with a hole in her heart that wasn’t rectified until she was five years old. Doctors believe this contributed to Amanda’s development of pulmonary arterial hypertension - where the pressure inside a person’s lungs is so high that the heart cannot cope, and ultimately fails.
Originally from Beaufort, and having lived in Abergavenny since 2015, Amanda spent her professional life as a busy A&E nurse before retraining as a midwife.
Sadly, Amanda was forced retire through ill-health when she became seriously ill last year. Amanda needed new lungs and a new heart to save her life.
She describes the moment she received the call telling her a match had been found just weeks after finishing work.
“The night I got the call, I couldn’t believe it,” she told The Chronicle.
“I was very lucky to be the only person that was waiting for either lungs or a heart on the day. The operation is also very complex and rare, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been given this opportunity.”
The procedure did not come without complications for Amanda and her family.
Having already spent 16 hours in theatre, an internal bleed was discovered which meant she would have to face another procedure. Following this, a clot was found on one of her new lungs. Once again, Amanda was rushed to surgery.
Mercifully, three weeks later, the wife and mum from South Wales was on her way home to begin her new life.
As she approaches her first transplant anniversary, Amanda is sharing her story for one very important reason.
“I want people to understand that organ donation really does save lives,” she said.
“It isn’t just a medical procedure or a statistic. It is someone’s mother, father, husband, wife, daughter or son being given another chance.”
“I think about my donor every single day. I will never know the identity of the person who gave me this gift, but I will be forever grateful to them and their family.”
“I cannot imagine what they went through, or how difficult it must have been to make the decision to donate their loved one’s organs.”
“But because of that decision, I am still here. I have been given another chance at life, another chance to make memories, to spend time with the people I love and to look forward to the future.”
“Most importantly, I want my donor and their family to know that their gift has not been forgotten. I carry it with me every day, and I will be grateful for the rest of my life.”
“They gave me the greatest gift imaginable; the gift of another chance at life.”
“If sharing my story encourages even one person to consider organ donation, to register their wishes or simply to have a conversation with their family, then it will be worthwhile.”
Amanda and her family are excited to be spending Christmas in Tenerife this year, having been cleared for travel by her doctors.
She says they have been “excellent” and continue to blow her away with their life-saving skills and knowledge.
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