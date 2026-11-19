A man from Abergavenny is spending time behind bars after he allegedly attempted to rob somebody and threaten to kill them at a park in the town.
Jayce Ewers was arrested following the reported incident in Bailey Park on Monday November 16th, and was later charged with the offences of robbery, attempted robbery and threats to kill another individual.
On Tuesday November 17th, the 40-year-old appeared at Newport Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody while awaiting trial.
Ewers had already been serving a suspended sentence Judge, Sophie Toms, believed that he was likely to offend again. The realistic chance of a custodial sentence and seriousness of the alleged crimes were also cited as reasons to refuse bail.
The case has been sent to Cardiff Crown Court for trial, where the defendant will appear on December 14th.
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