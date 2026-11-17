A man has been charged with three separate offences after an alleged attempted robbery in an Abergavenny Park.
Jayce Ewers, aged 40, was arrested a short distance away from the area where the incident allegedly occured.
He was later charged with robbery, attempted robbery and threats to kill. In a statement, Gwent Police confirmed emergency service were called to the scene yesterday afternoon.
We received a report of an attempt robbery in Bailey Park, Abergavenny at around 12.50pm on Monday November 16th,” a spokesperson said.
“The victim was reportedly approached by a man in the park who attacked him. Officers attended alongside crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service.”
“The victim's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, and he declined hospital treatment.”
“After a search of the area by officers, a 40-year-old man was arrested a short distance away on suspicion of robbery, attempt robbery and threats to kill.”
“Jayce Ewers was later charged with the three offences and is due to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday November 17.”
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