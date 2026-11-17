An appeal launched to locate a prisoner who absconded from HMP Prescoed, near Usk, has resulted in the convicted drug dealer handing himself over to prison authorities.
Dwayde Stock hadn’t been seen since making it to Newport’s Malpas Road on Saturday November 14th, and on Sunday night a public appeal was launched with a ‘do not approach’ warning to members of the public.
The 32-year-old was serving a nine-year jail sentence for drug supply and modern day slavery offences, having been sentenced for offences linked to an organised crime group from Newport who were exploiting teenagers to sell drugs on their behalf in 2023.
At the time, a spokesperson for Gwent Police said they believed “There may be a potential risk [to the public] due to the fact that the individual is no longer in the custody of the prison service.”
However, on Monday it was confirmed that Stock had surrendered himself to prison authorities. Gwent Police has thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
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