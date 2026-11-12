A man remains in police custody following an overnight collision on a notorious mountain road between Abergavenny and Blaenavon.
Last night, Wednesday November 11th, police confirmed they were called to a traffic collision on the B4246, locally known as the Keepers road, at around 9.30pm.
The well-used route was closed to all traffic while emergency services dealt with the collision. In a statement, Gwent Police confirmed the only driver involved in the single-vehicle collision has been arrested.
“The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit; he remains in police custody at this time,” a spokesperson said.
The road reopened to traffic just after midnight.
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