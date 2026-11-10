Drivers are being urged to plan ahead before a road closure sends some on a potential 60-mile detour to get home.
Works to carry out ‘essential’ testing to inform future repairs on the A465 at Clydach Gorge Viaduct will begin on November 16th. The work will last roughly two weeks and is scheduled to end on November 28th.
During this time, a series of nighttime closures between 8pm and 6am will be implemented on the westbound carriageway from Glanbaiden roundabout to Brynmawr roundabout.
The official diversion to get from the start of the closure, near Gilwern, to the other side of the barriers at Brynmawr covers a huge 58-mile loop. Motorists will be advised to turn around and head back to Abergavenny and join the A40 and follow that road to Brecon.
From there, drivers would have to join the A470 and travel south to Merthyr Tydfil, before rejoining the A465 and travelling to Brynmawr.
Now, serious concerns have been raised about the disruption this will cause to local residents as well as worries about the state of Clydach Gorge Viaduct.
Member of the Senedd for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Peter Fox MS, has called for ‘urgent’ clarity over the state of the road from the Welsh Government.
"When I first raised this matter, I asked Welsh Government whether a full assessment of the route had been undertaken. We now learn that further concrete testing is required on the viaduct, causing significant disruption for motorists,” Mr Fox said.
"Welsh Government must be transparent about what is being investigated, what defects have been identified, and whether similar concerns exist elsewhere on the scheme.”
"This section of the A465 was already delivered years late, over budget and has experienced a number of issues since opening. Local people will understandably want reassurance that all necessary checks are being carried out and that any emerging problems are being addressed quickly.”
"Motorists and residents deserve clear answers, and I have written to the Cabinet Secretary seeking further information about the works, their purpose and any future repairs that may be required."
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