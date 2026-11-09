One of Abergavenny’s most-loved green spaces has been attacked by vandals, leaving members of the local community to pick up the pieces and clean up behind them.
Bailey Park was recently given Green Flag Status by Keep Wales Tidy, which is an international symbol of well-managed parks and green spaces, owing in no small part to the work of volunteers to keep the park looking tidy all year round.
It’s also home to sports teams, such as Abergavenny RFC, a children’s playground and hosts some of Abergavenny’s biggest events including the Steam Rally and South Wales Shire and Miniature Horse Show.
So, the reaction that many had when daylight revealed the mindless acts of vandalism that had taken place in the park last week can certainly be justified. Especially when the value of the park to the town and the hours so many put in to keep it at its best is considered.
“I am totally disappointed for the residents and Friends of Bailey Park,” Cllr Richard Griffiths, who represents the Park Ward on Abergavenny Town Council told The Chronicle.
“We are so disappointed with anyone who would do this. The amount of effort that was put into knocking that bin over shows this was not an accident.”
In a statement, the Friends of Bailey Park said that they were committed to continuing their hard work in the park and they will not let the latest setback get them down.
“As a group we are dismayed,disappointed and annoyed by this vandalism and graffiti incident because we work so hard in our free time to keep the gardens looking lovely for the community,” a spokesperson said.
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“However, as usual, our team always shrugs it off, makes everything right again and carries on doing the job that we love.”
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