However, our school's vision extends far beyond beekeeping. The apiary forms part of our wider development plan to transform and enhance the school's outdoor environment. Over the coming years, the school will continue to develop its green spaces, including the expansion of allotment areas across our entire school, where pupils will grow a range of fruits and vegetables. Plans are also underway to establish miniature orchards for both Lower Phase and Upper Phase pupils, enabling children to grow, care for and harvest their own produce. The produce grown on site will then be used to benefit the wider school community through an innovative school-based community farm shop. The farm shop will also include a barista style coffee shop, with seated areas for our families to meet both before and after the school day.