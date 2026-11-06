As they saying goes, remember, remember the fifth of November! Abergavenny turned out in force for the annual fireworks display in Belgrave Park on Thursday evening.
Hundreds squeezed into the sold-out event, which consisted of food and drink vendors, fairground rides, music and two separate fireworks displays.
There is a different theme for the display every year. For 2026, the theme was a Night at the Musicals!
The display is organised by Abergavenny Round Table. All of the proceeds raised are reinvested into the community, supporting local good causes and other events such as the Abergavenny Music Festival and the arrival of Santa’s sleigh in town.
While hundreds packed out the park, others watched from further afield. Relive the night in pictures here!
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The big finale was something to behold! (Iliffe)
Firefighters were on-hand to offer advice on how to enjoy the festivities safely. (Iliffe)
There were lots of amazing food and drink vendors on the night! (Iliffe)
It felt like most of Abergavenny squeezed into the park on Thursday night! (Iliffe)
All eyes were on the sky for the duration of the 20-minute-long display. (Iliffe)
Any ‘Wicked’ fans in the audience would have been pleased with this surprise finale! (Iliffe)
Fireworks light up the sky over Abergavenny on a chilly November evening. (Robin Birt)
The big finale, seen all the way from Gilwern Hill! (Robin Birt)
A light display accompanied the fireworks in Belgrave Park this year. (Robin Birt)
The display looked more like a huge rock gig from the sky! (Robin Birt)
It wasn’t all fireworks. There were Catherine wheels too! (Iliffe)
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