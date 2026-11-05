ROCK Choir Members in Abergavenny, Chepstow, Monmouth and Newport wore their favourite festive outfits to rehearsals in October and raised £400 for the Hospice of the Valleys charity.
The Christmas spirit was in full swing at rehearsals run by Rock Choir Leader Karl Montgomery- Williams during the week beginning Monday October 19. The countdown is on to Christmas with Rock Choir, with many performances planned throughout the festive season.
What is Rock Choir?
Rock Choir, the award-winning and pioneering contemporary choir experience in the UK, is well-known for its fundraising efforts to support both local and national charities. Supporting organisations and charities in each local community in which Rock Choir is located, is a key part of its culture and ethos.
Rock Choir Leader Karl Montgomery-Williams said: “We managed to raise £400 for Hospice of the Valleys. I wanted to raise funds for the charity as it’s such a worthwhile cause, helping people in our community and their families. We’ve supported the charity in the past, singing at their Sunflower Celebration.
“In rehearsals, we’ve been singing through all our Christmas songs, including Carol of The Bells’ and ‘What Christmas Means to Me.’ We’ve also learnt ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,’ which is our newest Christmas song.”
Hospice of the Valleys supports people in Blaenau Gwent, who are living with life-limiting conditions. The charity provides a holistic and high-quality service that is bespoke to each patient and their loved ones, ensuring they feel safe and supported throughout their hospice journey.
Rock Choir in Abergavenny, Chepstow, Monmouth and Newport will be supporting the charity once again at the Hospice of the Valleys Christmas Concert at The Met in Abertillery on Friday December 11 at 7pm. Tickets are £10 and can be booked online at:
Rock Choir has 39 locations across Wales and the West and are inviting new members to join. There is no need to audition or read music and everyone is welcome. To book a free taster session go to:
- Former Educating Cardiff teacher and band leader spared jail time for teen attack
- Campaigners set to lose lease on the Abergavenny day centre it saved from closure
- Fewer funded childcare places for county's two-year-olds than others in South Wales
- Commuter chaos as vehicle collides with bridge near Abergavenny
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.