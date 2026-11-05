Commuters in Abergavenny have been told to expect disruption this evening, as rail services could be delayed or cancelled altogether.
Disruption between Hereford and Cardiff Central is expected to last into the evening, as people attempt to make their way home from work and travel to the town’s fireworks display at Belgrave Park this evening.
National Rail has urged passengers to check before they travel.
“A road vehicle striking a bridge at Abergavenny, means all lines are disrupted,” a spokesperson said.
“As a result, trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.”
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