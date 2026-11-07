It is welcome news for many of the town’s Santander customers and staff, some of whom have been working at other locations in south Wales temporarily.
Earlier this week, Santander said it was still unable to confirm when the branch would reopen as The Chronicle reported some customers feared the bank would close permanently.
Others had also acknowledged the ‘unforeseen’ circumstances that resulted in the closure, but were still disappointed with the apparent lack of alternative provision for urgent banking enquiries for those who struggle with online banking.
But on Monday November 9th, 15 days after the branch was forced to close, it was confirmed that Abergavenny’s Santander would reopen.
While it has been shut to the public, police investigations and health and safety assessments have been carried out.
The team that runs the branch has stated it expects to be ‘very busy’ following its reopening on Monday, and has asked for patience and understanding.
“Our colleagues will be doing their very best to assist everyone as quickly as possible,” a post on social media explained.
“For anyone who already has an appointment booked for next week, these appointments will go ahead as planned.”
“If you have previously been contacted to say your appointment needed to be cancelled, we will be in touch over the coming days to arrange a new appointment.”
“Thank you all for your patience, understanding and continued support. We look forward to welcoming you back!”
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.