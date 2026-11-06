Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old man from Herefordshire who is believed to have travelled to Wales.
Roger Midgley, from Kington, was reported missing yesterday (Thursday, November 5), but has not been seen since Monday, October 26.
West Mercia Police said they believed Mr Midgley may have travelled to Wales, with searches under way involving specialist teams in rural areas around the Welsh border.
Mr Midgley is described as white, with tanned skin, grey hair which is long at the back, and a grey beard. He is of slim build with broad shoulders, just under 6ft tall, and walks with a mobility aid.
He may be wearing a dark jacket or fleece, Crocs and/or a beanie hat.
Police are appealing for anyone who has seen Mr Midgley or knows where he might be to get in touch.
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Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting reference 00119_i_05112026.
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