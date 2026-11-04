A man has been arrested for riding an off-road motorcycle through the middle of Abergavenny Town Centre in the dead of night while over the drink-drive limit.
The man from the Monmouth area, remains in police custody having been taken to hospital for treatment after officers caught up with him after the single-vehicle collision.
“We received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, at around 9.25pm on Tuesday November 3,” they said.
“Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital for treatment.”
“Officers later seized the off-road motorcycle and arrested the man on suspicion of multiple driving offences.”
“The man, from the Monmouth area, remains in police custody at this time as our enquiries continue.”
The man was arrested on suspicion of:
Driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit,
Driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit,
Driving whilst unfit through drink,
Using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance,
Driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
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