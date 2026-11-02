National Express coach services return to north Monmouthshire this week after years of no direct service to major cities in the UK.
It’s part of a trial by the coach operator, which currently only serves one destination in the county - Chepstow. But now, young people, pensioners and others looking for convenient travel to Newport, Cardiff and destinations further afield may now be able to consider the coach as a cost-effective alternative to the train.
The stop is part of a trial on the 112 service which runs from Birmingham to Haverfordwest and calls at Newport, Cardiff, Bridgend, Port Talbot, Swansea, Carmarthen, Tenby and Pembroke Dock every day.
It is hoped the daily service will attract locals looking to travel to any of the major cities or tourist destinations above, as well as encouraging those considering leaving the car at home.
“I'm really pleased that, following our discussions, National Express is bringing a trial coach service back to the area,” said Catherine Fookes MP, who has campaigned for a stop in or around Monmouth.
“I know this is something a lot of people have wanted to see return, so it's really important that we now make sure this trial is a success.”
“National Express will be reviewing ticket sales early next year, so I'd really encourage residents to make use of the service – perhaps for some Christmas shopping in Cardiff or Birmingham – and help us demonstrate the demand for it.”
“In the meantime, I will continue working with National Express to push for this to become a permanent service.”
Passenger demand and ticket sales will be reviewed in February 2027 to determine whether the service is commercially viable to continue permanently.
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