RAGLAN Castle has been ranked as the best-rated visitor attraction in Monmouthshire, beating one of Abergavenny’s most-loved green spaces and another of the county’s impressive monuments.
Web experts ranked 18 of the county’s attractions by their Google reviews. The ruined castle averages 4.74 stars from 4,416 reviews, ahead of Linda Vista Gardens in Abergavenny (4.68 from 330) and Grosmont Castle (4.65 from 608).
To build the ranking the company ran more than 3,000 Google Maps searches for visitor attractions across the UK on October 20 2026, then searched by name for well-known attractions the first sweep had missed.
The research the attractions in Monmouthshire with at least 300 Google reviews into account - that’s 31,138 reviews in all. Castles and historic sites, museums, gardens country parks, visitor centres, and farm attractions all made the list!
Each of the destinations were ranked by their exact average rating, worked out from its count of one, two, three, four and five-star reviews rather than the rounded score Google displays. Shops, pubs, restaurants, hotels, theatres and event venues, sports, leisure and play venues, town parks, national parks, war memorials and natural features such as beaches, hills and lakes were left out, as were places that were closed to visitors at the time.
Tintern Abbey has the most reviews, with 6,996, and ranks eighth of the 18 on 4.62. Chepstow Castle is fourth with 4,474 reviews and a 4.64 average, while Caldicot Castle is seventh with 2,568 reviews and 4.62.
Oliver Weston, founder of seobacklinks.com, said: “The top five cover ruined castles, a peaceful garden and a family farm, which shows the range of places visitors value in Monmouthshire. Tintern Abbey is the most-reviewed attraction by some distance and still sits comfortably in the top half. Wherever you are thinking of going , I would read the latest reviews first to see what recent visitors say.”
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