A woman who was already banned from driving when she was caught behind the wheel on the Heads of the Valleys Road has been fined and handed more points for her driving record.
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The 36-year-old was caught behind the wheel of her Audi A1 on the A465 near Brynmawr on August 1 this year. The court ordered Ms Greenough to pay a £120, reduced from £180 owing to her guilty plea and gave the driver a further six penalty points on her license.
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