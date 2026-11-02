An urgent search for a woman from the Brynmawr area is underway, after she was reported as missing.

40-year-old Sian Seabrook also has links to Newport and Bristol. She is described as white, around 5'4" tall and of a slim build with dark brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2600352917, or those who can direct message on social media can also find the force’s social media channels. Members of the public can also contact the police online https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/