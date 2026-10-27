A MONMOUTHSHIRE man who launched a frenzied attack against three stationery police vehicles has been made to pay for for his 23-second spree of mindless vandalism.
Kyle jones, now 40, climbed on the bonnets of two police cars and stamped on their windscreens.
He then threw a brick at the windscreen of a police van before regathering the projectile and launching it through the passenger side window.
Jones caused almost £2,000 damage to the parked vehicles during a 23-second spree in July 2025 while officers were inside his Undy property responding to a report.
Jones, of Rockfield View, Undy, pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal damage when he appeared for sentencing at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23 October.
PC Declan Beale, from Gwent Police’s Monmouthshire neighbourhood team, the officer in the case, said, “This type of criminal damage has huge ramifications for Gwent Police and our communities.
"These mindless acts of vandalism by Jones were caught on CCTV and meant that three of our vehicles were out of action.
"Our capacity to respond to emergency calls in Monmouthshire and the surrounding force area were diminished, until these vehicles were deemed roadworthy and safe to be used again by our officers.
“Away from the impact on our ability to respond to crime, these vehicles had to be repaired and, as a public resource, it was the taxpayer who had to assist with the repair costs.”
Jones was ordered to pay a total of £2,330.71 for his offending, including £1,965.71 in compensation for criminal damage, a £200 fine and £85 court costs.
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