LAURA Anne Jones MS has condemned the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill as a “betrayal” and accused three local Labour MPs who supported it of abandoning veterans.
Monmouthshire MP Catherine Fookes and Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds both backed the legislation at its Commons third reading on 20 October. It passed by 330 votes to 178.
The Northern Ireland Troubles Bill repeals and replaces the previous Conservative government's contentious 2023 Legacy and Reconciliation Act, which had banned new inquests and civil actions relating to the Troubles. The immunity-from-prosecution clauses of the previous act were struck down by courts as unlawful.
The bill establishes a new Legacy Commission tasked with gathering information for victims' families and carrying out investigations into Troubles-related death
The bill includes provisions stating that veterans will not be cold-called, will not be forced to travel to Northern Ireland to give evidence, and have rights to anonymity and protection from repeated investigations
However, the Bill has still faced serious criticism over protections for former service personnel.
Ms Jones said, “This Bill is a betrayal. The Government asks brave men and women to risk their lives for this country, then leaves them fearing they will be hounded through the courts in old age. That betrays the very spirit of the military covenant.
“Catherine Fookes and Nick Thomas-Symonds should be ashamed. They backed this legislation despite explicit warnings that veterans could face years of further legal proceedings.”
Ms Jones continued, “Previous governments issued comfort letters to suspected terrorists. The prospect of elderly soldiers now being dragged through further proceedings makes that history particularly galling. Those who served lawfully deserve protection, dignity and peace in retirement.”
Ms Jones called on the three MPs to explain themselves publicly and added, “Wearing a poppy is easy. Standing up to your own Government takes backbone. These MPs failed that test, and our veterans deserve better.”
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