An ageing population, rising flood risks and increasing road traffic collisions are among the key challenges facing Monmouthshire over the next five years, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's draft Community Risk Management Plan 2026-2031.
The report identifies Monmouthshire as having the oldest population in the South Wales Fire and Rescue area, with 26 per cent of residents aged 65 or over, the highest proportion of any local authority covered by the service. Fire chiefs say this will require greater focus on prevention work, home safety visits and targeted support for vulnerable residents.
Flooding risk
Flooding is highlighted as one of the fastest-growing risks facing communities. The service notes that flood-related incidents have more than doubled in recent years and identifies the River Usk, River Wye and River Monnow as key areas requiring ongoing preparation and resilience planning. Monmouth and communities along the Wye and Usk valleys are specifically recognised as locations where water rescue and flooding risks remain significant.
- Local people told to be prepared almost a year on from town's worst floods for a generation
- Concern that new flood risk plan by council will be contingent on Welsh Government funding
- A40 Abergavenny flooded, diversions in place as Gwent Police respond
- Flooding in Monmouth forces road closures: Latest updates
Road safety is another major concern. The report shows road traffic collisions across South Wales have risen to their highest recorded level over the past five years. Major routes through Monmouthshire, including the A40, A449 and A465, form part of the strategic transport network highlighted by the service.
The plan also warns that climate change is increasing the likelihood of severe weather, flooding and wildfires, placing greater demands on emergency services and requiring additional specialist equipment and resources.
Coal tip danger
While former mining communities elsewhere face significant coal-tip risks, Monmouthshire has relatively few monitored sites compared with authorities in the South Wales Valleys.
Fire chiefs say the service will continue to align staffing, fire engines and specialist resources with areas of greatest risk, while strengthening partnerships with local authorities, health services and community organisations to improve public safety and resilience.
You can read the draft report and take part in the fire service’s public consultation by clicking here
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.