The message from Wales’ environment watchdog this week is to ‘Be Flood Ready’ almost a year on from the worst flooding Abergavenny had seen for a generation.
In November 2025, Storm Claudia battered Monmouthshire and parts of the town were among the first places to be submerged as some were left devastated. 11 months on, some here and in neighbouring Monmouth still haven’t recovered.
Now, Natural Resources Wales has launched its annual Be Flood Ready campaign and is encouraging people to understand their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and take simple, practical steps now to prepare for what it anticipates as ‘severe’ autumn and winter weather.
“Wales is no stranger to extreme weather, and many communities will still be feeling the effects of flooding and storms experienced last winter, as well as drought and wildfires this summer,” said Jeremy Parr, Head of Flood and Incident Risk Management at Natural Resources Wales.
"After a dry summer, flood risk may not be at the forefront of people's minds, but the change in seasons can bring very different weather conditions very quickly. Just because you've never experienced flooding before doesn't mean you're not at risk.”
“Time and time again, many people who experience devastating flooding in their homes tell us they’d never flooded before, and didn’t think it would happen to them. Understanding your flood risk now and signing up for our free flood warning service can help you be better prepared when severe weather arrives.”
The launch of the campaign coincides with the Met Office’s outlook for autumn, which confirms the likelihood of wetter, windier and milder conditions than normal.
Communities across Wales are being urged check their flood risk by postcode online, sign up for flood warnings and know what to do if flooding is forecast.
While the threat of flooding cannot be eliminated entirely, being prepared and acting early when warnings are issued can significantly reduce the impact any event has on the one in seven homes and businesses that are at risk of flooding.
NRW says community flood plans are becoming an increasingly important way of helping communities prepare for severe weather, as local residents and volunteers help identify local flood risks and support vulnerable neighbours. The organisation offers specific support to help people establish such groups.
Mr Parr continues, "Flood defences will always be part of our plans to reduce flood risk to communities - but resilience starts with being prepared. We cannot eliminate flood risk everywhere. That's why community resilience is so important. Understanding your flood risk, signing up for warnings and having a plan in place can make a real difference when flooding is forecast."
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