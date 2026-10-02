Prince William during his solo visit to Monmouthshire (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales joins volunteers participating in a seed collection activity during a visit to White Castle Farm (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales climbs over a wire fence during a visit to White Castle Farm in Abergavenny, to meet representatives from Stump Up For Trees, a community-based environmental charity working across South Wales to restore native woodland and recognise its powerful potential to support sustainable solutions to flooding risk. ( Photo by Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales meets local residents, Rod and Helen Wyatt, during a visit to the village of Skenfrith (Mathieu Willcocks/PA Wire)

Prince William plants a tree at White Castle Farm (pic by Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales shakes hands with a volunteer participating in a seed collection activity during a visit to White Castle Farm

The Prince of Wales speaks with Jim Beavan from Great Tre-rhew Farm during a visit to White Castle Farm in Abergavenny (Pic Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales joins volunteers participating in a seed collection activity during a visit to White Castle Farm in Abergavenny, to meet representatives from Stump Up For Trees, a community-based environmental charity working across South Wales to restore native woodland and recognise its powerful potential to support sustainable solutions to flooding risk. Photo by Chris Jackson/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales attends a meeting with representatives from Natural Resources Wales, the Welsh Government, and Monmouthshire County Council during a visit to the village of Skenfrith (Mathieu Willcocks/PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales is presented with a carved Welsh spoon by Rob Wyatt, ( Mathieu Willcocks/PA Wire )

The Prince of Wales meets local residents, Andrew Hooper and Ginette Lee (Mathieu Willcocks/PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales meets local resident Jacqueline Brown, during a visit to the village of Skenfrith (Mathieu Willcocks/PA Wire)

Prince William hops a fence

The Prince of Wales laughs with Kate Beavan from Great Tre-rhew Farm during a visit to White Castle Farm