A new unit designed to bring cancer care closer to home for hundreds of patients is celebrating its first year in Abergavenny, significantly boosting radiotherapy capacity for patients in South East and mid Wales.
Velindre @ Nevill Hall opened on October 16 2025 has recorded over 6,000 patient attendances since then. That includes 5,411 appointments for radiotherapy alone, and has saved some patients and families over 3,000 miles of travel to the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.
The unit has been developed in partnership with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) as part of the charity’s Integrated Radiotherapy Solution programme. It is fully oprated by Velindre staff and specialises in breast and prostate cancer. 262 breast cancer patients and 196 prostate cancer patients have started treatment at the facility. A further 17 patients have received palliative radiotherapy treatment since the unit expanded into end of life care.
"We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved during the first year of the Velindre @ Nevill Hall Radiotherapy Unit. From the beginning, our ambition was to make accessing radiotherapy easier for patients across south-east Wales while maintaining the highest standards of care,” said Kate Hannam, Director of Velindre Cancer Service.
"Over the past year we have seen the real difference this service is making. Patients are spending less time travelling, receiving treatment in a modern and welcoming environment, and benefiting from the expertise and compassion of Velindre staff closer to home. Reaching full operational capacity within our first year demonstrates the value of this investment, and we look forward to continuing to grow and develop the service in the years ahead."
The early success of the new unit has been made possible through a close partnership of health services in the counties of Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire. The kinds of services the unit is able to offer continue to develop, and Velindre is actively welcoming those wishing to get involved with new opportunities.
Over 1.5 million people across south east Wales access Velindre’s services, and bringing some of them to Abergavenny has made a huge difference to the lives of patients.
When Eileen was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer following a routine mammogram, she began a treatment journey which included surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
After completing chemotherapy, Eileen was referred to the Velindre @ Nevill Hall Radiotherapy Unit in Abergavenny, where she received radiotherapy treatment.
"The convenience of having treatment at Nevill Hall made a huge difference. Knowing I could park easily and be right outside the unit took away a lot of the stress that comes with attending regular appointments,” she said.
"The facility itself is fantastic, but it's the staff who really make the difference. Every member of the team has been professional, kind and reassuring. They always took the time to explain what was happening and make sure I was comfortable."
Carl James, Chief Executive of Velindre University NHS Trust, reaffirmed the importance of providing services close to home.
“The success of the unit demonstrates the power of the partnership in transforming services for patients. I would like to thank colleagues from Velindre University NHS Trust, Aneurin Bevan, Cardiff and Vale, Cwm Taf Morgannwg and Powys Health Boards whose commitment and expertise have helped make this service such a success.”
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