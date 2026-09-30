AN Abergavenny teenager has been conditionally discharged after pleading guilty to assault.

Kenzie Morris, 18 of Regent Street Abergavenny admitted at Newport Magistrates’ Court to assaulting a man which occurred in July.

Morris was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a surcharge of £26.

Morris was conditionally discharged for nine months, reduced from 12 due to a guilty plea.

No compensation was required.