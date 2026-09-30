This month, the construction phase of a new footbridge between Abergavenny and Llanfoist reached what contractors are calling a ‘milestone’ with the completion of the first stage of the caisson construction.
A caisson holds the steel reinforcement cage that will help to support the bridge when it is eventually lowered into place next year, if there are no interruptions to the schedule of the build. This complex operation will utilise two cranes working in tandem to safely lift the cage from its delivery position and rotate it, before lowering it into the shaft.
Piling operations also began in September, which is a crucial process in building the foundations for the bridge.
But in order to bring in the specialised crane equipment for work to continue, a number of overnight road closures will be required which may cause congestion in between Abergavenny and Llanfoist. Advance warning signs will be in place ahead of the closures and signed diversion routes will be provided.
On Thursday October 1, Merthyr Road will be closed between Waitrose Roundabout and the A4143 between 1pm and 6am on Friday October 2.
As the project enters its winter phase, this 30-minute session will provide an update on planned activities over the coming months and explain why progress on site may appear limited during this period. Balfour Beatty’s Site Manager will outline the programme for 2027, including when construction activities are expected to resume and the key milestones planned for the year ahead.
Further plans to create stronger links between the village of Llanfoist and the new active travel route have also been approved as part of the project. There will be a new zebra crossign near Usk Bridge, and accessible dropped curb at Church Lane and a widening of the pavement where it joins the bridge on the south side.
A new parallel crossing, where designated pedestrian and cycle sections are a part of the same crossing, will also be built north of Waitrose roundabout.
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