A housing association that recently came under fire in Abergavenny for what residents have described as a ‘disregard’ for their concerns is changing its name.
Monmouthshire Housing Association is ditching the identity it has carried since 2008 in favour of a rebrand the organisation says reflects its expansion into the neighbouring counties of Torfaen and Newport.
It manages over 4,000 homes across those counties and Monmouthshire, but says the new name reflects its growing reach and ambition to build more homes outside the county where it started life.
So, Monmouthshire Housing Association will now be known as the Awen Housing Group.
"The launch of Awen marks an exciting new chapter, building on the strong foundations and achievements established as Monmouthshire Housing Association,” said Chair, Ann Cornelious.
"As we work towards our ambition of delivering 5,000 homes by 2030, our focus remains on supporting more people, enhancing services for our customers and creating new opportunities through our valued partnerships.”
"Our roots remain firmly planted in Monmouthshire, where our journey began almost two decades ago. As Awen, we are well placed to strengthen our impact and make an even greater difference across South East Wales.”
Ms Cornelious’ appointment to the role of Chair coincides with the rebrand, replacing Tony Deakin.
The rebrand is not the result of a merger and does not involve any other organisation. It reflects the evolution of the existing organisation and its aspirations for the future while remaining committed to the communities it has proudly served since 2008.
Under its nor-former guise of Monmouthshire Housing Association, residents at two of their properties in Abergavenny - at Ysgurborwen and St Helen’s Close - reached out to The Chronicle with their concerns the organisation had failed to address concerns around anti-social behaviour and suspected criminal activity where they live.
Awen Housing says the new name also launches a new vision for group - Caring, Trusted, Listening, Ambitious and Together - which it says was formed through engagement with residents and partners in the consultation process.
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