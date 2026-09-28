A pub in Abergavenny will be welcoming a range of cask ales from breweries around the world as part of a twelve-day long beer festival.
Brews from China, the USA and Denmark will be on offer at The Coliseum, on Lion Street, between Wednesday October 7 and Sunday October 18 while the pub also serves cask ale from Singapore and Ukraine for the very first time.
Most of the beers on offer will have been brewed for the first time, exclusively for the festival.
As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there will also be beers including coconut, coriander, mango and tea in their ingredients. All the pints will cost just £2.40 each!
“The festival is a great celebration of cask ale,” said Pub Manager, Chris Went.
“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring many not previously available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as China and Ukraine, as well as those closer to home, over a 12 day period.”
“All of the beers will be available at great value-for-money prices.”
The international beers are Urbrew Oolong ESB (China), Mikkeller English Dream Pilsner (Denmark), Lion Mango IPA (Singapore), Varvar Session Golden Ale (Ukraine), UPP Liquids Pinball Wizard (USA).
Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.
Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).
All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.
To read all your favourite stories online sign up to the Abergavenny Chronicle. Use the promo code TOMOSOAKLEY to get £10 off your annual subscription
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.