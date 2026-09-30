AN Abergavenny man will spend some time behind bars, after he pleaded guilty to a number of offences.
Jason Archibald, 51 of no fixed abode, admitted various offences at Newport Magistrates’ Court, including theft, criminal damage, using threatening or abusive words, and being drunk and disorderly.
Archibald admitted that in Chepstow in May, he used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to have caused harassment, alarm or distress.
Archibald also damaged a metal railing to the value of £400 belonging to Welsh Store. He was ordered to pay the full £400 as compensation.
Also in May, Archibald stole a bottle of vodka from Chepstow’s Tesco to the value of £22.75. Tesco was awarded the full value as compensation.
He also admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour on Newport’s Cambrian Road in June.
In the same month, Archibald stole three bottles of wine from Newport’s Tesco Express to the value of £45. The court awarded Tesco Express the full £45 compensation.
Magistrates said the offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.
The 51-year-old was given six weeks imprisonment for the criminal damage offence, and four weeks to run consecutively for the Tesco Express theft.
He was also given four weeks for the theft from Chepstow’s Tesco, to run concurrently. No separate penalties were imposed for the other offences.
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