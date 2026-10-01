AN ABERGAVENNY family has just completed the National Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for a family friend who has been battling an aggressive childhood cancer for the last year.
Sally-Anne Parker explained, “Teddy is just three-years-old, and he is a friend of our three-year-old daughter, Dottie. In June 2025, his family’s world was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma.
“His tumour was so large that it filled his abdomen, pressing on his organs, and the cancer had already spread to his bone marrow.
“Since then, Teddy has endured more than any child ever should.
“He has been through months of intense chemotherapy, major surgery, high-dose chemotherapy, stem cell harvesting, proton beam therapy and immunotherapy, alongside countless scans, procedures, blood and platelet transfusions and bone marrow tests.
“He has battled serious complications and infections, spent weeks bed-bound, and had to learn to walk again more than once.
“And despite everything, Teddy keeps smiling. He keeps fighting. He keeps being Teddy.”
Sadly, Teddy’s family have recently faced another devastating setback.
The maintenance treatment that could help prevent relapse has unexpectedly been withdrawn in the UK, and due to complications from his treatment, Teddy is at high risk of his cancer returning.
Sally-Anne added, “His family are now facing the heartbreaking reality of having to fund treatment privately, with the remaining options available in America and Rome coming at an enormous cost.
“They need to raise £250,000 to give Teddy the best possible chance of beating this disease for good.”
Sally-Anne explained that watching another little child and his family go through something so unimaginably difficult has touched them all deeply.
So, as a family, they decided to do something to help.
As part of their “Together for Teddy” fundraiser, Sally-Anne’s son 11-year-old Brody Parker-Payne, alongside his stepdad Chris and uncle Phil, took on the National Three Peaks Challenge.
They climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa/Snowdon, travelling between the three mountains and completing the challenge in an incredible 23 hours, 22 minutes and 18 seconds.
Sally-Anne added, “Thanks to the incredible support from family, friends and the local community, we have now raised more than £5,000.
“The support has been overwhelming. We have been unable to thank everyone individually because of the volume of support, but we are incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped us along the way.”
Although Brody, Chris and Phil completed the challenge, the wider family were also involved. They travelled to Snowdon to support the boys, and three-year-old Dottie even walked to the halfway point and back before the family had to turn around due to dangerous weather conditions.”
Sally explained, “The challenge was about much more than completing three mountains. It was about coming together as a family and community to raise as much money and awareness as possible for Teddy.”
Every donation helps, and if you would like to help Teddy, then please visit www.gofundme.com/f/climbing-for-teddy
To read all your favourites stories online, sign up to the Abergavenny Chronicle today and use the following promo code to get £10 off your annual subscription - TIMBUTTERS
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.