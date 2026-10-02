A vehicle fire shut the Heads of the Valleys road for hours last night as those travelling between Brynmawr and Abergavenny were gridlocked behind the flames.
The traffic watchdog for Wales, Traffic Wales, reported heavy congestion in the area at around 6.30pm on Thursday evening after reports that a van has caught fire between Clydach and Gilwern.
Although the fire was on the eastbound carriageway, underneath a pedestrian bridge, both sides of the A465 were unavailable. Emergency services were reportedly at the scene while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
On Friday morning, commuters were able to use the road as usual with visible markings where the fire had taken place the night before.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.