Over one thousand hours have been lost to vandalism and other obstructions on the Wales and Borders route in the year 2025/26, new data reveals.
That is equivalent to more than 44 days of disruption on the route Abergavenny forms a major part of as one of the main stations for tourists in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and vital cross-border transport links to the cities of Hereford and Newport.
It has cost the rail sector more than £2.5 million.
Now, the organisation responsible for maintaining most of the railways in Wales, Network Rail, has teamed up with British Transport Police to launch a new campaign to crack down in trespassers committing crime on the railway.
“Behind every delay caused by trespass or railway crime is a passenger whose journey has been disrupted, a freight service unable to get goods where they need to be, and railway staff having to respond to an incident which could have been avoided,” said Craig Fisher, Head of Readiness and Resilience at Network Rail Wales and Borders.
“More than 1,000 hours of delays were caused by trespass, cable theft, vandalism and obstruction across our route last year, costing the industry more than £2.5 million. That is a completely unacceptable and entirely avoidable level of disruption and cost.”
“As well as causing serious disruption for passengers and freight, anyone trespassing on the railway is putting themselves and others at significant risk of serious injury or worse.”
Moreover, deliberate vandalism and obstruction of trains - such as placing items and other pieces of track on the railway - caused a further 31 hours of delay and cost an estimated £64,500.
Now, the ‘Crime with Consequences’ campaign is being launched to deter and prevent potential offenders from committing crimes on the railway. The public is being warned that they will face the full force of the law if they commit crimes on the railway, including severe fines or even prison sentences.
New technology, including drones, sensors and smart CCTV are all helping Network Rail and British Transport Police identify and catch offenders faster and more consistently.
Superintendent Darren Malpas has said the myth that crimes of this nature are ‘victimless’ must be dispelled.
“They put lives at risk, cause significant disruption to passengers and freight services, and cost the rail industry millions of pounds every year, which ultimately ends up costing the public more,” he said.
“This important campaign highlights both the dangers and consequences of criminal activity on the rail network. Those involved must understand that railway infrastructure is extremely dangerous. Anyone trespassing on the railway or attempting to steal cable risks serious injury or death.”
“Through closer collaboration, improved intelligence, new technology and stronger evidence gathering, we’re working tirelessly to identify offenders, bring them to justice and protect the communities and passengers who rely on the railway every day."
The campaign forms part of the wider rail industry's efforts to reduce trespass and rail crime and is part of the existing No Second Chances safety programme.
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