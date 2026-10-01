A 15-YEAR ‘Road Safety Strategy’ is being prepared, designed to reduce accidents across the Monmouthshire highways network.
Monmouthshire Council is developing the strategy for 2026-2040 “to build on recent progress and set out how the local authority and its partners will work together to reduce danger through safer speeds, roads and streets, vehicles, road users and effective partnership working”.
The number of people killed or seriously injured on county roads fell from 63 in 2021 to 42 in 2024, but every collision can have a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities.
The strategy will build on a broad programme of road safety education and engagement already being delivered.
A council spokesperson said: “Over the past year, around 800 children have taken part in Child Pedestrian Training, while approximately 650 Year 6 pupils attended transition workshops focused on road safety awareness and safe journeys to secondary school.
“In addition, 300 pupils completed cycle training, around 100 sixth form and college students attended DOMINO pre-driver presentations, and the council has completed 25 Active Travel School Plans over the past three years.
“Around 85 school route assessments have also been undertaken since the start of 2025 to help ensure safe routes between home and school.
“Particular attention will be given to vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and young people aged 16-25.
“The strategy proposes measures aimed at reducing the number of vulnerable road users killed or seriously injured by at least 40 per cent by 2040.”
Council Climate Change and the Environment Cabinet member Cllr Catrin Maby said: "Everyone should be able to travel around Monmouthshire safely and confidently.
“While the figures show progress, we know there is more to do to prevent serious injuries and protect people...
"Our new strategy will provide a clear, evidence-led approach, helping us focus investment, education and practical improvements where they are most needed. Residents' experiences and local knowledge will be an important part of shaping this."
A public consultation on Let's Talk Monmouthshire will be unveiled shortly.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.