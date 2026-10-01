THE only post office in the UK run by a council is set to extend its opening hours to include Wednesdays.
Usk Post Office has been located within the town Community Hub on Maryport Street since 2019 and will now open on Wednesdays from October 7, as well as Monday, Thursday and Saturday.
A Monmouthshire Council spokesperson said: “The opening of the Usk Post Office within the Community Hub was groundbreaking, as it was, and remains, the only post office operated by a local authority in the UK.
“The service was introduced to ensure residents could continue to access cash and postal services following the closure of all banks in Usk.
“Operating as a Local Plus branch, Usk Post Office has become an important part of community life, providing convenient access to essential services while supporting the town's residents and businesses.
“Funding was successfully secured from Cash Access initiative, while the hub has proudly served the community for 11 years.
“During that time, it has grown from a library into a thriving community asset, providing council services, adult community courses, community groups and, since May 2019, the Usk Post Office.”
Monmouthshire Council Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: “This is fantastic news for Usk. The Post Office has become a vital part of community life.
“The fact we are now able to extend opening hours is a real vote of confidence in the service and reflects just how valued it is.
“The Community Hub and Post Office are great examples of how innovative local services can support our communities, and I’m delighted that residents will now have even more opportunities to make use of this much-loved facility."
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Usk Post Office will now be open during the following times:
- Monday: 9am-5pm
- Wednesday: 9am-5pm
- Thursday: 9am-5pm
- Saturday: 9am-12.30pm
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