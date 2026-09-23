When the clocks go back in October, it will signal the end of British Summertime and the start of more of us travelling in the dark.
Whether that’s to go to school, work or a quick dash to the corner shop - the darker evenings make pedestrians harder to be seen by motorists.
So to help improve the safety of children while they’re out and about this winter, we’re introducing our first ever Be Bright Be Seen campaign which has been sponsored locally by Robert Price, Builders Merchants.
The campaign, which launches this week will see The Abergavenny Chronicle and the Monmouthshire Beacon give away thousands of reflective keyrings to help children on the move remain visible as the nights draw in.
The specially designed keyrings will be handed out across the region to schools, clubs, sports teams and youth groups.
Alongside this, we’re also reminding households about the small but very important steps they can also take at home to ensure their family members are visible when they leave the house at the start or end of the day - particularly once the clocks have gone back on Sunday, October 25.
During foggy and overcast days, this means pedestrians and cyclists should wear something brightly coloured to make them stand out to drivers.
In the dark it should include something reflective so that individuals can be picked up by a vehicle’s headlights as it passes and by other lights on paths and roads.
For those fortunate enough to get their hands on our free keyrings these are specifically designed to be clipped onto children’s bags, coats, bikes or scooters.
But you can also use anything from armbands and stickers to reflective vests and tabards to help those on foot or on two wheels stand out on a dark or murky evening.
Department for Transport data for the number of people killed or seriously injured on Britain's roads last year reveal a ‘troubling’ four per cent rise, when compared with 2024 figures.
These numbers, say national road safety charity Brake, are the highest since pre-Covid times.
It is estimated that 1,556 people were killed and a further 28,255 were seriously injured on British roads in 2025 – some 1,047 more than the previous year - making it more important than ever that we do all we can to protect our most vulnerable pedestrians.
Teachers, teaching assistants, youth group leaders and sports coaches are all invited to apply online for an allocation of the free discs.
You can make an application for your keyrings by visiting https://www.abergavennychronicle.com/be-bright-be-seen-2026
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