A major valleys route was briefly shut by police earlier this afternoon as drivers were told to find an alternative route in challenging weather conditions.
The A467 has been closed between Blaina and Brynmawr, and people have been told to avoid the area where possible.
The diversion route enforced takes drivers through Nantyglo, with warnings of increased congestion in the area. As of 2.45pm on Friday afternoon, the road has been reopened.
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