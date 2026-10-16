An appeal has been launched to locate a man from Brynmawr in connection with an alleged firearms offence.
Officers investigating the offence think Percy Smith, 23, could assist them with their enquiries and urge the individual to make themselves known.
Smith also has links to Merthyr Tydfil and the English towns of Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to contact Gwent Police via the force’s website or calling 101, quoting log reference 2600286039.
Alternatively, can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, with information on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.
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