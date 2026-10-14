An inquest into the death of a baby that triggered a large emergency response in Abergavenny this summer has been opened.
Emergency services were called to an address on Llywnu Lane, in the town on the morning of August 20. Tragically, the nine week old child could not be resuscitated.
The inquest has been adjourned until June 15 2027 to allow for medical professionals, emergency services and family members to gather evidence.
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