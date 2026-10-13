ANGUS Rogers, who has taught Tang Soo Do in Brynmawr and Abergavenny for the past 10 years, will travel to Seoul this November to take part in a modern Tang Soo Do tournament.
The event is organised by the World Tang Soo Do General Federation and runs from November 4-7.
The programme will include three days of training with the federation’s masters and instructors, followed by competition in forms, breaking and sparring.
Rogers said the trip is a chance to experience Tang Soo Do in Korea, where the martial art has deep roots. He also hopes his journey will encourage his students to set goals, follow their ambitions and take on new challenges.
“I’m excited to compete in Korea, where Tang Soo Do has such deep roots,” said Rogers. “It’s a meaningful opportunity to put my training to the test and experience the art in the place it comes from.”
Rogers’s enthusiasm for martial arts films began in childhood with Best of the Best, whose story follows Western martial artists competing in Korea. Last year, he had the opportunity to train with the film’s stars, brothers Phillip and Simon Rhee. He also performed the film’s climactic fight scene at a major UK martial arts event, in front of the brothers.
Rogers is the author of Recipes Do Not Make Delicious Meals, a book about applying forms to practical training and building them into a structured syllabus.
"Martial arts should be a living, breathing experience," says Rogers. "I wanted to give readers more than static information — I wanted to create a bridge where students could connect, ask, and truly understand the material."
Based around the fundamental "Peace and Safety" forms created by Anko Itosu, Recipes Do Not Make Delicious Meals walks students through the training matrix, taking them from White Belt to Black Belt. The focus is on not just performing forms, but unlocking their practical application in self-defence and combat.
The book is available now on Amazon.
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