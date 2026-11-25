A man from Abergavenny has admitted to damaging the window of a nightclub, assaulting a police officer and possession of a Class A controlled substance in the same night.
Frank Knapman, who is from the town, entered guilty pleas for the offences at Newport Magistrates Court on Monday November 23rd. The offences took place on November 8th 2026.
Knapman was charged with criminal damage to property at the Auberge nightclub with the intent to destroy or damage such property and ordered to pay £300 compensation to the business.
The 38-year-old is also guilty of assaulting a police officer by beating them, incurring a fine of £346.
On the same night, the same individual was found to be in possession of the Class A drug, cocaine, in Ystrad Mynach. The 1.2 grams found were forfeited and destroyed, although no separate penalty was imposed for the offence.
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