HERE’S something you don’t see every day! It’s a squirrel race.
Although you might not be familiar with the old-fashioned sport of racing squirrels, it’s made something of a resurgence in Abergavenny in recent times.
Although few people in the modern world can train squirrels, they still exist, and many of them are concentrated in Abergavenny.
The squirrel whisperers, as they are sometimes known, are usually identified at an early age by scouts from the Rodent Racing Academy based just outside the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells.
The chosen candidates are taken from the heart of their human families and then sent to live with a scurry of squirrels in a forest somewhere to learn the mysterious and secret ways of these bushy-tailed and sharp-toothed critters.
For years, the lucky few will eat nothing but nuts, communicate only via a series of sharp barks and marking of scent, and learn how to decimate a bird feeder in a matter of minutes.
They are tasked with not only thinking and living like a squirrel, but this rare breed must also become a squirrel.
As the squirrel whisperers grow, they often forget they are human and have to be coaxed down from the trees and taught how to behave before they can re-enter polite society again and embrace their true destiny, which is that of a squirrel racing official.
Having learnt to speak the language of their spirit animals, the squirrel whisperer is tasked with visiting squirrels in their natural habitats and persuading them to compete in races which can be highly lucrative if you bet on the right squirrel.
Here we have a picture of two feral squirrels named Andy and Angela about to race to the top of a tree near Abergavenny Castle.
Can you guess who won?
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.