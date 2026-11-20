He told the Chronicle, “Originally it was just me and David Price in the band. We had written a few songs, but we didn’t have a singer, and then one day we found Paul, and thought, ‘This is someone special’, and it just sort of snowballed from there and for nine years we lived the dream until reality came knocking and had to get proper jobs!” Laughed Dave, who now works at Upbeat - an inspirational music and arts education service based in South Wales.