NOT long after they formed, Abergavenny band The Partnership had a lucky break. An ITV producer picked up their first recorded track and used it on the late-1980s fashion show “Frocks on the Box.”
The track was named “Reflecting Me,” and the Abergavenny youngsters were paid £200 for their troubles.
They didn’t have a manager, a record deal, or a publisher, but they had ambition and a dream.
Keen to keep the momentum going in the wake of their early success, David Powell, David Price, Paul Detheridge, Malcolm Healey, Mike Pritchard, and later members such as Dustin Yemm and Andy Meredith committed themselves to making it as a band.
They released an EP recorded at Rockfield Studios called “Nothing Complicated” and earned a powerhouse reputation as a live group in and around Abergavenny and further afield in the late 1980s and early 1990s
Selling out places like the back of The George regularly was just one string to their bow; they also supported such notables as Jools Holland and garnered rave reviews, which described them as “Definitely one to watch.”
One gushing reviewer even wrote, “Never have I seen a band enjoy themselves so much and if there is any justice in the rock world, which sadly there isn’t, The Partnership will go all the way.”
Unfortunately, like many aspiring rock n’ rollers before them, they learned that in the cut-throat world of music business, chasing your dream can all too easily turn into chasing rainbows, and after nine years together, they decided to hang up their six strings, put down the sticks, and call it a day.
Now, four decades after they first got together, the original founding members of The Partnership, minus Mike, who sadly passed away in 1989, will be reforming for a “twisted trip down memory lane” at the Hen & Chicks.
It’s been a long and winding road between then and now, as drummer David Powell recalls, “It’s hard to believe it’s been 40 years since we first played together, and we’re really looking forward to the gig at the Chicks. Rehearsals are going well, in that we haven’t killed each other yet, and the audience can expect the usual eclectic mix of a few originals and a wide range of covers, including ABBA because naturally, we’re from Aber.”
David added, “This time around we’ve also got Paul’s wife Sonia, stepping in for Mike. She’s a very talented lady who can play a lot of different instruments, and she can also sing. Which will be an added advantage when we do our version of Rhianna’s ‘Diamonds.’”
Prior to throwing his lot in with The Partnership, David was also in another band during his music college days in Leeds.
He explained, “The Big Town Playboys was their name, and we were a purist 1950s rhythm and blues band.
“I was only with them for a year, but what a year that was. Christie McVie and Mick Fleetwood came to see us when we were playing a wine bar, and Fleetwood Mac were just about to finish their ‘Tango In The Night’ tour with a few nights at Wembley.
“Anyhow, they liked us so much they invited us to play their end of tour party at Rooftop Gardens in Kensington. It was a crazy night; it didn’t start until 11 pm, and then later Mick and the rest of Fleetwood Mac joined us on stage for a jam.”
David added, “Another highlight of that year was playing at the wedding of a Lord, which Prince Charles and Princess Diana attended.”
However, David’s heart lay back in Abergavenny and with The Partnership.
He told the Chronicle, “Originally it was just me and David Price in the band. We had written a few songs, but we didn’t have a singer, and then one day we found Paul, and thought, ‘This is someone special’, and it just sort of snowballed from there and for nine years we lived the dream until reality came knocking and had to get proper jobs!” Laughed Dave, who now works at Upbeat - an inspirational music and arts education service based in South Wales.
Although many of the original and subsequent members of The Partnership have played together in one-off concerts over the years, it’s rare to get the originals together at the same time in one country, let alone sharing a stage.
David, who you may also know as the drummer in popular local pub band Ben, Dai and some other Guy, told the Chronicle, “Paul and his wife Sonia have been performing on Disney Cruise ships for over a decade, so they’re often out of the country, and Malcom lives in Surrey, but the stars have aligned, and here we all are, back in the town where it all started.”
David added, “It’s kind of funny, but no matter how many years have passed and how little we see one another, as soon as we’re back in the same space, we lock into that old familiar rhythm and groove, and it’s like we’re all in our twenties again.”
They may have never written their names in the stars, played Wembley or sold millions of albums, but The Partnership were responsible for many a great night back in the day.
Sometimes, in the quest for success, bands forget that just getting to the point of creating music together, entertaining people, and putting a smile on their face is success enough.
So whether you’re an old face or just want to see what all the fuss is about. Get yourself down to the Hen & Chicks this Saturday, November 28, for an 8.30 pm start. There’s no entrance fee, but just be sure to bring your dancing shoes.
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