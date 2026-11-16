A care worker from Abergavenny has published his latest book, continuing to use writing to express his feelings and work through his own personal mental health difficulties.
Matt Purkiss is returning to the world of his novel Lurks, which was released earlier this year, with a direct sequel - Lurks 2: In The City!
The new book shares the first novel’s slasher-horror genre. For Matt, who works as a Care Assistant at Foxhunters Care Community in Llanfoist, the sequel is also a continuation of the personal expression that has shaped all eight of the books he has written.
The Lurks’ books have particular meaning to Matt because he says they represent a deeper, personal story.
He explains, “I wrote the first Lurks book when I was going through a particularly difficult time with my mental health and that helped me greatly, along with all the amazing support I get from my family, friends and colleagues at Foxhunters.”
“The sequel is a continuation of me expressing my feelings and frustration through the medium of writing and I again found it very therapeutic.”
Matt’s new book follows one of the protagonists from the original as she struggles with her own personal demons.
“Writing can give people a valuable space to express feelings that are difficult to put into everyday conversation,” he adds.
“I would encourage anyone who may be struggling to explore creative writing or another creative activity they enjoy.”
Leah Mort, Home Director at Foxhunters Care Community, said: “At Foxhunters, we place great emphasis on the support we give to staff and we want the people working for us to feel they are able to talk openly about their feelings if they wish.”
“Matt has described how support from his colleagues and his writing have helped him, and we hope his story encourages others to reach out support when they need it.”
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