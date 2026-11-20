It describes them as being made of "Spa or seaside style octagonal timber shelter roofed with new broadly corrugated steel sheeting and with finial carried on corner pillars, the top halves of which are in the form of turned balusters; boarded fretted valances to eaves. Within there are four bays formed by half-glazed screens with glazing bars; these have planked benches and splayed sides midway between the main pillars; flat ceiling.”