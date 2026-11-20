RESIDENTS of Pen-y-fal have raised serious concerns that the development’s iconic and listed shelters are being left to rot, ruin, and unchecked vandalism.
The eye-catching shelters have always been a defining aspect of Pen-y-fal and are quite unique within Monmouthshire.
Such striking designs are rarely seen outside of seaside resorts.
According to treealive.com, the shelters were probably installed in the grounds at the turn of the 20th Century and “were commonly provided in Asylums at this time and were also used in all kinds of public parks and promenades."
It describes them as being made of "Spa or seaside style octagonal timber shelter roofed with new broadly corrugated steel sheeting and with finial carried on corner pillars, the top halves of which are in the form of turned balusters; boarded fretted valances to eaves. Within there are four bays formed by half-glazed screens with glazing bars; these have planked benches and splayed sides midway between the main pillars; flat ceiling.”
Sadly, they are now in danger of becoming an eye-sore, as one local resident points out, “I've lived on Parc Pen y Fal for years now, having moved here from the other side of town for its openness and walks, and the site was one of the biggest draws.
“The shelters are one of the crowning features of the grounds, and the damage to them seems to be incessant lately.
"Although there are signs up saying access to residents only, we've never minded seeing the area enjoyed, but it's getting to a stage now where - for the sake of these very special buildings - something will have to be done."
Although the shelters have survived two World Wars, profound changes in society and a revolution in how people with mental health issues are treated, they have seemingly met their match at the hand of the bored and aesthetically indifferent vandal who would prefer a boarded-up window to one they can look out of.
After all, why silently contemplate the industry, endeavour and innovation of architectural artistry when you can simply throw a brick?
The Pen-y-fal resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, added, "The shelter nearest to the Gavenny River is now completely boarded up, and it's such a shame to see these beautiful buildings in such poor repair.
"Most recently, I heard a gang of young boys kicking one of the boards through at the back - the following day, the floor was covered in glass."
The resident told the Chronicle that when they confronted the youth and asked them to think about the consequences of their actions and the harm it could potentially cause to children and dogs, they were met with a mouthful of abuse.
They added, "I'm all for having fun, but you can't blame this on 'being bored’ - it's reckless damage of private property, and the Residents Association are the ones footing the bill."
Besides the wanton destruction, the shelters' constant exposure to the elements is also taking its toll.
The resident explained, "I dread to think how much it is going to cost to get them to the standard they should be, but even if that happened, I just know they'll all be destroyed again in the name of ‘fun’ as soon as night falls. Something needs to be done, but we feel powerless to do anything about it."
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