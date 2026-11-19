RULES around honouring people and organisations for exceptional public service with the freedom of Monmouthshire have been agreed.
The Royal British Legion and the army’s Royal Welsh Regiment already hold the freedom of the county honour but Monmouthshire council didn’t have a set protocol in place for making the award.
Councillors agreed the process at their November meeting where the leader of the council’s new Plaid Cymru group suggested it could be an alternative for those who don’t want to accept honours linked to the Royal Family. The leader of the Conservative group said they supported the freedom of the county as “proud monarchists”.
The council’s Labour leader, Mary Ann Brocklesby, said it was “very important to find a way to honour and recognise excellent service”.
Rachel Garrick, who leads the Plaid Cymru group, said film director Danny Boyle, singer David Bowie, scientist Stephen Hawking had all turned down honours while poet Benjamin Zephaniah felt unable to accept an honour linked to empire.
The Caldicot Castle councillor said: “Actor Michael Sheen returned his honour as he became more aware of the monarchy and Wales’ place in history.”
She also said Radio Cymru presenter and broadcaster Hywel Gwynfryn had rejected an honour as he’d been made a fellow of Bangor University and “realised how much my country had already recognised me.”
Conservative group leader Richard John, who represents Mitchell Troy and Trellech, said his group was “very pleased” to support the freedom of the county protocol as “proud monarchists.”
The protocol sets out any county councillor can nominate to the chief executive a person or organisation for the freedom of the county.
Each nomination must be supported by at least 10 councillors and they are advised to first discuss their proposal within their political group while the chief executive is responsible for checking sufficient information has been provided before passing the nomination on to group leaders.
They will consider it, with the chief executive, against the criteria of having demonstrated exceptional achievement or service to the community which is outstanding in its field and brought distinction to the county or enhanced its reputation.
If there is unanimous agreement, they will make a recommendation to council that it awards the freedom.
When a nomination isn’t agreed no further nominations for them can be made for a further 12 months and the reason against recommending the award will be provided to the nominating councillor.
A “very formal” ceremony would then be held, where at least two thirds of councillors present will have to pass the motion, with the procedure “carried out with the utmost formality” and the honorary freeman or freewoman invited and expected to attend.
Councillors agreed to bestow the honour on the Royal British Legion in July 2023 and recognised the Royal Welsh Regiment in January 2011.
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