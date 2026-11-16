BBC Radio 2 presenter and Welsh drummer, Owain Wyn Evans, has raised over £4 million for BBC Children in Need with a challenge that stopped off in Blaenavon on the penultimate day.
The 42-year-old set off from Glasgow on Monday November 9th with the aim of cycling through all four of the UK nations - Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales - before reaching a grand finale at Cardiff’s Central Square on Friday November 13th. Finishing on the day of the BBC Children in Need appeal show, the former weatherman described his week as the ‘hardest challenge of his life.’
But on Thursday evening, on the penultimate day of the challenge, the convoy made its way through the heart of Wales, starting at Welshpool and cycling South through some of the country’s most stunning natural landscapes. After a gruelling day on the road, Evans cycled through Crickhowell, Glangrywney, Gilwern and Govilon before climbing the Keepers and finishing at Blaenavon RFC.
At the finish line, there was a warm Welsh welcome for the man from Ammanford, who had just completed day four of the 400-mile trip from north to south.
He was reunited with his best friend and Steps icon, Ian ‘H’ Watkins at the finish line following a live broadcast of The One Show from the World Heritage Town.
“That Tumble hill is so hard guys,” Owain told the crowd after he crossed the finish line.
“Of all the days on the challenge, this is the one that I have been dreading not only because I knew the climbs were not going to be kind to me but because I have still got another day to go.”
“It is so cold out here as well, I can’t feel my fingers. Genuinely, thank you so, so much for coming out to see me and support the challenge.”
It was a special day for Blaenavon, as the town welcomed yet another celebrity into its arms for a cycling-related challenge. Earlier this year, in March, BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host, Greg James, completed a similar challenge for Comic Relief.
In 2025, the world’s most elite cyclists were in the town as the Tour of Britain whizzed through Monmouthshire and Torfaen in Geraint Thomas’ last professional race.
In a social media post, Blaenavon RFC extended a special thank you to everyone who came out to support Owain and the role the club played in the challenge.
“Blaenavon, you really did us proud tonight,” it reads.
“A massive thank you to Owain Wyn Evans, BBC Radio 2 and everyone involved for choosing Blaenavon RFC as one of your stopping points on this incredible journey. We are truly honoured, grateful and proud to have been part of something so special.”
“Tonight was a reminder of just how amazing our little town and community really are!”
By the time Owain had reached Cardiff on the final day of the challenge, he had raised £4,760,86 for BBC Children in Need.
Donations are still welcome even though the challenge is over. Visit https://www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/shows/owains-4-nations-cycle-challenge/
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