FUNDING worth more than £250,000 for the next phase of improvements works to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal has been confirmed.
Torfaen Borough Council will put £105,000 towards works on the canal to match £150,000 it has received from the Welsh Government allowing it to press ahead with works estimated to cost £255,000.
At the council’s November meeting councillors were told works on the next phase, to southern sections of the canal towards the boundary with Newport, is currently subject to a tender process and expected to start early in the new year when contractors have been appointed.
The canal, in Torfaen, is only navigable to Five Locks in Pontnewydd and the council has acknowledged sections further south have been in poor-repair including where works were carried out recently.
Council Labour leader Anthony Hunt is to approve spending the £105,000 remaining in a £800,000 council reserve it set aside for one off funding projects.
Earlier works to the canal, totalling £65,000 as part of the council’s “spring cleaning” programme, were taken from the same fund the council had originally called the “Members Choice” reserve before renaming it the “Strategic Community Fund”.
The council is also continuing to seek additional funding from other bodies to help fund the canal works.
A report, from finance director Andrew Lovegrove, recommending Cllr Hunt approve the funding said though no specific consultation was required the decision is in line with feedback previously received. The funding would also support the council’s intention to respond to community concerns via its partnership approach named ‘The Deal’.
Mr Lovegrove stated: “The intention of this allocation is to make visible improvements that strengthen place and communities. In addition, it will assist with catalysing the aims and objectives of The Deal, by demonstrating the commitment to communities by spending money in areas that they have stated as a priority.”
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.