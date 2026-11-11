A man from Torfaen has learned his fate for the repeated harassment of a woman over the course of a six-week time period this year.
Adam Hughes, from Pontypool, entered guilty pleas for the offence of stalking without fear/alarm/distress between August 28th 2026 and October 6th 2026.
Hughes, 35, was sentenced to 180 hours of unpaid work and a restraining order that will expire on November 3rd 2028.
He appeared before Newport Magistrates Court on November 4th.
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